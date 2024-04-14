Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

