Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $531,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,164,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RFV opened at $112.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

