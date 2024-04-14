Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

