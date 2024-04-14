Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 65.7% in March

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of SMTOY stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.33.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Electric Industries
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.