Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 65.7% in March

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SMTOY stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.