Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of SMMYY opened at $8.51 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
