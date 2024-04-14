Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SMMYY opened at $8.51 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

