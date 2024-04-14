Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,486,200 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,862.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $5.12 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
