Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.50

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.06 ($0.89), with a volume of 4549798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.20 ($0.94).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.03) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £903.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 41,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £32,081.40 ($40,604.23). In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 41,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £32,081.40 ($40,604.23). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 67,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £50,475 ($63,884.32). 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

