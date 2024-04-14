SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIVPQ opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

