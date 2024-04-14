Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sysmex Stock Down 2.0 %

SSMXY opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.66. Sysmex has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $36.57.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. Analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

