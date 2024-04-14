Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading Down 2.7%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

