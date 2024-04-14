Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

TALO stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 868,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,935,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 853,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.