Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.3 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

