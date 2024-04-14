Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.