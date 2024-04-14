Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $171.29 and last traded at $171.84. 25,187,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 101,704,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.60.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

