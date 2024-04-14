Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $72,092,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $82,209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

