The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $173.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TFII

TFI International Stock Down 1.2 %

TFII opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.