The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.83 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

