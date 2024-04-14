TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $131.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

TKO opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.12 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

