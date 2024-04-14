Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.77

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $24.89. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77.
Institutional Trading of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF
SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.
