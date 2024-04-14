TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading Down 1.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86. Approximately 827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.02% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

