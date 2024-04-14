TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Trading 5.5% Higher

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 52,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,114,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

TruGolf Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

