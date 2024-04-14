UBS Group Increases Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $23.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

