Umicore SA (UMICY) to Distribute Dividend of $0.09 on May 17th

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Umicore has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.46.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

