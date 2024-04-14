United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Airlines stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

