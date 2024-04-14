V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1407160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

V.F. Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

