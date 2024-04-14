Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

MLM opened at $602.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.71 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

