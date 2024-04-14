Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,261 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

