Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 713 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

