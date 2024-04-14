Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $234.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average is $220.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.