Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH opened at $7.35 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $865.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

View Our Latest Report on Definitive Healthcare

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.