Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

