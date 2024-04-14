Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

