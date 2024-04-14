Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 73,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

VOTE opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

