Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,806.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,444.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,594.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,520.95. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

