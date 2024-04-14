Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DD opened at $73.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.