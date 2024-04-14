Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 83,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,096,000. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,525,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 446,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

