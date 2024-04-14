Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Citigroup upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.