Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

