Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AON by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,171,000 after buying an additional 555,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AON by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after buying an additional 526,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AON opened at $308.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.45.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

