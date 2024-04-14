Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

