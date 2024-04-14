Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,570 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

