Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of German American Bancorp worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GABC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

GABC stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,107 shares of company stock worth $37,098 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

