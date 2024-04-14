Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $194.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.43. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

