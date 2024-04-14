Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,354 shares of company stock worth $23,395,459. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.0 %

GKOS opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $102.33.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

