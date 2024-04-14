Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

