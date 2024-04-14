Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.31 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

