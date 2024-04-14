VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $220.68 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

