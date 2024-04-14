Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 190,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,780,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

