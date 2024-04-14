Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $205.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

