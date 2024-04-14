Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.47

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.47 ($30.95) and traded as high as €28.68 ($31.17). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €28.43 ($30.90), with a volume of 1,835,619 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.47.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

